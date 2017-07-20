× Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old girl

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A man has been arrested in the hit and run that killed a 5-year-old girl in Michigan City, according to police.

5-year-old Delaney Klewer and her 8-year-old sister were crossing Broadway Street when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle Tuesday evening.

Delaney was hit by the car about a block from her home. They sister had accidentally left their shoes at the park and they were going back to get them.

