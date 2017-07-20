Around Town with Neo-Futurists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since the troupe’s inception in 1988, The Neo-Futurists have grown to become one of the most highly regarded experimental theater companies in America.

The Infinite Wrench is a mechanism that unleashes a barrage of two-minute plays for a live audience. Each play offers something different—some are funny, others profound. Some are elegant, disgusting, topical, irrelevant, terrifying, or put to song. All of the plays are truthful and tackle the here-and-now, inspired by the lived experiences of the performers. With new plays every week, The Infinite Wrench is The Neo-Futurists’ ongoing and ever-changing attempt to shift the conventions of live performance and speak to the present audience, including those unreached or unmoved by other types of theater.

