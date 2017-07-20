Around Town visits the historic Chicago Firehouse Restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The building located at 1401 South Michigan Avenue was originally home to Engine Company 104. The firehouse was built in 1905 with horse-drawn fire equipment to serve the Prairie Avenue neighborhood and its prominent families, including the McCormicks and Palmers who built their built homes in the area after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

Engine Company 104 was operational through the late 1990s before it was renovated into the South Loop steakhouse. The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant opened in 2000, and in early 2017 proudly reopened its doors a little more than two years after a devastating fire on December 10, 2014.

Owner Matthew O'Malley and his family vowed to rebuild the beloved South Loop steakhouse within days of the fire stating, "The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant has been a cornerstone of the South Loop community, and together we have developed a gathering place that gives us great pride. We owe it to our history, our employees and our neighbors to preserve this treasured Chicago landmark. Without hesitation or reservation, we will rebuild."

TWITTER = @FirehouseRstrnt

FACEBOOK = @ChicagoFirehouse