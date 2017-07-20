× Anticipating periods of heavy rain, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for north-central and northeast Illinois from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING…

…Dark-green-shaded area on highlighted map…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Illinois and

northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north

central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb, La Salle, Lee, Ogle, and

Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane,

Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry, and Will.

* From Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* Multiple rounds of thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall, with

rates well over one inch per hour, are likely to move across

portions of north central and northeast Illinois late Friday

afternoon through early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.