2 men found shot to death in driveway of suburban home

AURORA, Ill. --Two men were found shot to death inside an SUV in Aurora early Thursday morning.

The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Ave. The victims were found by a relative in the driveway of a home.

One of the victims, 25-year-old Pedro Miranda lived in the home.

He and 39-year-old Enrique Villalvazo Jr. were each shot multiple times.

Investigators believe they had just left their jobs at a factory in Batavia.

Police have little information and are asking anyone who may know anything to come forward.