2 men found shot to death in driveway of suburban home

AURORA, Ill. --Two men were found shot to death inside an SUV in Aurora early Thursday morning.
The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Ave. The victims were found by a relative in the driveway of a home.
One of the victims, 25-year-old Pedro Miranda lived in the home.
He and 39-year-old Enrique Villalvazo Jr. were each shot multiple times.
Investigators believe they had just left their jobs at a factory in Batavia.
Police have little information and are asking anyone who may know anything to come forward.
41.749507 -88.301922