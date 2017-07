× 18-year-old shot and killed near CTA Pink Line station

CHICAGO – A teen was shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side Thursday night.

The 18-year-old was shot near the CTA Pink Line station near 21st and Pulaski in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood around 9 p.m.

His identity has not yet been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.