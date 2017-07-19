Update on Severe Thunderstorm Watch 423 for northeast Illinois valid until Midnight CDT

Mesoscale Discussion 1357
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
0819 PM CDT Wed Jul 19 2017
Areas affected...Northern IL...Southern WI
Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 423...
Valid 200119Z - 200245Z
The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 423
continues.
SUMMARY...Severe squall line will progress across central into
eastern portions of WW423 over the next two hours.
DISCUSSION...Long-lived MCS has cycled and matured into a
fast-moving complex as it progresses across southern WI and northern
IL. Latest radar data suggests the leading edge of a bow-shaped
squall line is surging southeast at roughly 50kt. Given this
speed/movement it appears the squall line will approach the
northwestern Chicago metro between 0200-0230z, and the lake shore
around 0230z. There is a possibility for widespread damaging winds
along the leading edge of this convection.