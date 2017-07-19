Update on Severe Thunderstorm Watch 423 for northeast Illinois valid until Midnight CDT

Posted 8:28 PM, July 19, 2017, by 
 Mesoscale Discussion 1357
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0819 PM CDT Wed Jul 19 2017

   Areas affected...Northern IL...Southern WI

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 423...

   Valid 200119Z - 200245Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 423
   continues.

   SUMMARY...Severe squall line will progress across central into
   eastern portions of WW423 over the next two hours.

   DISCUSSION...Long-lived MCS has cycled and matured into a
   fast-moving complex as it progresses across southern WI and northern
   IL. Latest radar data suggests the leading edge of a bow-shaped
   squall line is surging southeast at roughly 50kt. Given this
   speed/movement it appears the squall line will approach the
   northwestern Chicago metro between 0200-0230z, and the lake shore
   around 0230z. There is a possibility for widespread damaging winds
   along the leading edge of this convection.