× Thunderstorms continue to the southeast across the Chicago Metro area and are headed into northwest Indiana, currently in a weakening phase

The thunderstorms moving through the Chicago area are weakening a bit as they encounter slightly cooler and somewhat more stable air, a result of today’s lake-effect cooling. While still potent, the storms may stay just below severe levels and additional warnings may not be required after the one remaining severe thunderstorm warning currently in effect for portions of Cook, Du Page, Grundy and Will counties until 10:15 pm

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL…KANKAKEE…

SOUTHEASTERN COOK…NORTHWESTERN NEWTON AND LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 1030

PM CDT…

At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Oak Lawn to near Frankfort to 6 miles northwest

of Herscher. The movement was southeast at 45 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Merrillville, Chicago Heights,

East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Kankakee, Crown Point,

Highland, Blue Island, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Matteson,

Bourbonnais and Griffith.

The Wolf Lake Pavilion, and Bensenville Town Center should seek safe

shelter!

Including the following interstates…

I-57 between mile markers 303 and 336, and between mile markers 351

and 352, and near mile marker 358.

I-80 near mile marker 155.

I-94 between mile markers 63 and 74.

I-294 between mile markers 63 and 74.

Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 13.

Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 18.

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 239 and 261.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.