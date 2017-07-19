× The Schmo and The Pro: Jordan Bell

(Las Vegas) — Jordan Bell was a Bull. Then he wasn’t.

The Chicago Bulls drafted the 6’8″ defensive-minded forward 38th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, only to trade him to Golden State on draft night for $3.5 million.

Chicagoland native David Schmulenson aka “The Schmo” interviews athletes for his online serious “The Schmo and The Pro” featured on NBA Digital, USA Today and The Big Lead. Schmulenson and videographer Scott Horvitz caught up with Bell at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas last week to chat about the draft day trade and chicken fingers.

