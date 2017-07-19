× Teen accused of killing Uber driver attacks prison guards, prosecutor says

CHICAGO — A teenager accused of killing an Uber driver with a machete may face more charges for her behavior while in custody.

Eliza Wasni, 16, is in juvenile detention on a first-degree murder charge, for allegedly attacking Grant Nelson of Wilmette Ill., after he picked her up for an Uber ride in May.

Prosecutors told a judge Wasni has been involved in 40 disciplinary infractions, including pushing, kicking and biting guards, since her arrest seven weeks ago.

In another case, Wasni, smashed a bucket against a sink, and tried to sneak a jagged shard into her cell but was stopped by guards.