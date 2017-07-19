Style Files: Clean beauty tips from Jenny Patinkin

Jenny Patinkin

To purchase a copy of Jenny’s book:

Lazy Perfection: The Art of Looking Great Without Really Trying

Jenny’s Tips:

Clean Beauty Swaps

Lip Balm

Instead of using one that’s got petrolatum in it (which is mineral oil and cousins to what gas comes from) use one like this Herbivore Botanicals Lip Conditioner that is made with coconut and rose oils.

Face Powder

There’s been some controversy about whether talc/talcum powder is safe to use or not, but why not just take it out of question altogether and switch to a powder with rice starch in it instead? W3ll People Realist Invisible Setting Powder

Makeup Wipes

Most wipes are loaded up with parabens and artificial frangrances. Use fragrance free, preservative free wipes with oil instead of regular ones. Acure Organics Coconut and Argan Oil Towlettes are just nourishing oils that you can use to remove makeup or to apply on your body.

Oils

There are lots and lots of different types of oils and it can take some experimentation to find the one that’s best for you, but Coconut, Argan, Marula and Jojba are some of the most common ones. And all of them can be used on your face, body and hair.