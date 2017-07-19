× Slowly-weakening line of thunderstorms bringing gusty winds, and brief downpours to portions of east-central Illinois and northwest Indiana

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON…FORD…

IROQUOIS…NEWTON…BENTON…PORTER…EASTERN LAKE AND JASPER

COUNTIES UNTIL 1130 PM CDT/1230 AM EDT/…

At 1036 PM CDT/1136 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong

thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Station to near

Hebron to near Sheldon to 7 miles west of Buckley. Movement was

southeast at 50 mph. A gust front has pushed ahead of the main line

of thunderstorms. As a result, strong winds may precede any

precipitation by several minutes.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with and ahead of these

storms.

Locations impacted include…

Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Crown Point,

Chesterton, Lake Station, Rensselaer, Watseka, Porter, Paxton, De

Motte, Hebron, Gibson City, Fowler, Kentland, Otterbein, Burns Harbor

and Morocco.

The Iroquois County Fairgrounds should seek safe shelter!

Including the following interstates…

I-57 between mile markers 258 and 285.

Indiana I-80 between mile markers 12 and 16.

Indiana I-90 between mile markers 17 and 37.

Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32.

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 246, near mile marker 248,

and between mile markers 260 and 261.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until midnight CDT/100

AM EDT/ for northeastern Illinois…and northwestern Indiana.