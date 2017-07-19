× Severe thunderstorms racing southeast toward the I-39 corridor on their way to the Chicago area

A line of severe thunderstorms racing east at 60 mph is on a bee-line for Ogle and Winnebago counties. The storm has a history of producing 60-70 mph winds.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for portions of Ogle and Winnebago counties until 8:15 pm.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT

FOR OGLE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…

At 734 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near New Glarus to near Lena to Hanover, moving east

at 60 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Beloit, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit, Rockton,

Oregon, Mount Morris, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Byron, Cherry Valley,

Winnebago, Polo, Pecatonica, Forreston, Durand, Stillman Valley, Lake

Summerset and Davis Junction.