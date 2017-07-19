Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until Midnight CDT for northeast Illinois along and north of Interstate-80, including Chicago
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 423 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT
…BLUE-SHADED COUNTIES ON HIGHLIGHTED MAP…
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BOONE BUREAU CARROLL
COOK DE KALB DUPAGE
GRUNDY HENRY JO DAVIESS
KANE KENDALL LAKE
LA SALLE LEE MCHENRY
OGLE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND
STEPHENSON WHITESIDE WILL
WINNEBAGO
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Eastern Iowa
Northern Illinois
Southern Wisconsin
Lake Michigan
* Effective this Wednesday afternoon until Midnight CDT
* Primary threats include…
Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
to 80 mph possible
Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible
A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY…A fast-moving linear convective system will continue to
race east/southeastward across the region this evening with the
possibility of widespread damaging wind gusts, along with some hail
and a brief MCS-embedded tornado risk.