× Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until Midnight CDT for northeast Illinois along and north of Interstate-80, including Chicago

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 423 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT

…BLUE-SHADED COUNTIES ON HIGHLIGHTED MAP…

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN ILLINOIS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BOONE BUREAU CARROLL

COOK DE KALB DUPAGE

GRUNDY HENRY JO DAVIESS

KANE KENDALL LAKE

LA SALLE LEE MCHENRY

OGLE PUTNAM ROCK ISLAND

STEPHENSON WHITESIDE WILL

WINNEBAGO

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Eastern Iowa

Northern Illinois

Southern Wisconsin

Lake Michigan

* Effective this Wednesday afternoon until Midnight CDT

* Primary threats include…

Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts

to 80 mph possible

Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible

A tornado or two possible

SUMMARY…A fast-moving linear convective system will continue to

race east/southeastward across the region this evening with the

possibility of widespread damaging wind gusts, along with some hail

and a brief MCS-embedded tornado risk.