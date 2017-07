× Severe thunderstorm watch extended east into Kankakee County and portions of Indiana

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 423 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT

TONIGHT

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS

KANKAKEE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST INDIANA

JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON

PORTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF GARY, KANKAKEE, MOROCCO, RENSSELAER,

AND VALPARAISO.