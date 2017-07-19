× Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for counties as far east as Boone and McHenry as the severe thunderstorm races east

Severe thunderstorms packing 60-80 mph wind gusts are racing east across extreme northern Illinois. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for much of the Chicago Metropolitan area until midnight.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northeastern Lee County in north central Illinois…

Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Eastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Western McHenry County in northeastern Illinois…

Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 754 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Brodhead to near Ridott to near Shannon, moving

southeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Beloit, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Sycamore,

Dixon, Rochelle, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Marengo, Genoa,

Oregon, Mount Morris, Shabbona, Rockford Airport, DeKalb, Roscoe

and Poplar Grove.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 87 and 123.

I-88 between mile markers 63 and 95.

I-90 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 41 and

76.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.