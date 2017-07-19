× Severe thunderstorm warnings extended into the City of Chicago are as severe thunderstorms contin ue to race east into the Chicago area

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Kendall County in northeastern Illinois…

Will County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois…

DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 1015 PM CDT

* At 908 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Elgin to near Montgomery to Sheridan, moving

southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Arlington Heights,

Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland

Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Oak

Park, Downers Grove and Elmhurst.

The Guaranteed Rate Field should seek safe shelter!

Including the following interstates…

I-55 between mile markers 236 and 294.

I-57 between mile markers 336 and 357.

I-80 between mile markers 111 and 155.

I-88 between mile markers 123 and 140.

I-94 between mile markers 37 and 62.

I-290 between mile markers 2 and 29.

I-294 between mile markers 37 and 62.

I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30.