× Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 8:15PM CDT for Ogle and Winnebago Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

* Until 815 PM CDT

* At 721 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Blanchardville to near Nora to near St.

Donatus, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Beloit, Loves Park, Machesney Park, South Beloit,

Rockton, Oregon, Mount Morris, Rockford Airport, Roscoe, Byron,

Cherry Valley, Winnebago, Polo, Pecatonica, Forreston, Durand,

Stillman Valley, Lake Summerset and Davis Junction.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 108 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 61 and

76.