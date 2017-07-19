× Police officer cleared in Naperville teen’s suicide

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A Naperville police officer has been cleared of wrongdoing in a teenager’s suicide.

16-year-old Corey Walgren took his own life in January, hours after Officer Brett Heun questioned him about a potential sex video.

But the Chicago Tribune reports, an internal investigation found that Officer Heun followed proper procedure, and didn’t threaten Walgren at any time during the questioning.

Walgren’s parents are suing the Naperville Police Department and school District 203 for wrongful death.