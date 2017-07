× One severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect until 10:15 pm for portions of Kendall, Will, Grundy, Du Page and Cook counties

Update 9:55PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN WILL…NORTHEASTERN GRUNDY…EASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL

COOK COUNTIES…

At 955 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Harwood Heights to Country Club Hills to 6 miles

east of Lakewood Shores, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Joliet, Cicero, Evanston, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines,

Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Oak Park,

Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Romeoville, Park Ridge, Addison and

Lockport.

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT

FOR KENDALL…WILL…NORTHERN GRUNDY…DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK

COUNTIES…

At 922 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Carol Stream to near Plainfield to 6 miles

northwest of Morris, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Arlington Heights,

Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park,

Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Oak Park,

Downers Grove and Elmhurst.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.