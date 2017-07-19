× New severe thunderstorm warnings issued extending as far east as northwestern Cook and western DuPage counties-as well as extreme southeast Wisconsin

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Southern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 816 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both

tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near

Rockford, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* These dangerous storms will be near…

Rockford and Rockford Airport around 820 PM CDT.

Cherry Valley around 825 PM CDT.

Belvidere around 830 PM CDT.

Kirkland around 840 PM CDT.

Kingston around 845 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include New

Milford and Davis Junction.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 108 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 48 and 64.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

837 PM CDT WED JUL 19 2017

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1000 PM CDT

* At 837 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delavan,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Elkhorn, Lake

Geneva, Sturtevant, Twin Lakes, Union Grove, East Troy, Paddock

Lake, Williams Bay, Camp Lake, Wind Lake, Rochester, Genoa City,

Silver Lake, Richmond, Wind Point and Fontana-On-Geneva Lake.

People attending The Country Thunder Music Festival should seek safe

shelter immediately!

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.