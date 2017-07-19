× Montgomery homers as Cubs beat Braves 8-2 for 6th straight

ATLANTA — Mike Montgomery hit his first home run and allowed two hits and one run in six innings to lead the streaking Chicago Cubs to an 8-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Javier Baez hit a three-run homer in the eighth for Chicago, which stretched its season-best winning streak to six games since the All-Star break. The Cubs completed a three-game sweep of the Braves.

Kris Bryant, the Cubs’ 2016 NL MVP, left the game with a sprained left little finger in the first inning. The team said X-rays were negative and his status is day to day.

Tommy La Stella, who replaced Bryant, also homered and Addison Russell drove in two runs with four hits, including two doubles.

The Braves loaded the bases with three singles off Koji Uehara in the eighth. After Pedro Strop replaced Uehara, Matt Kemp grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Montgomery (2-6) earned his first win since June 20. The only run he allowed came on a sixth-inning leadoff homer by Ender Inciarte. It was Montgomery’s best start since throwing six scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over San Diego on June 20.

Tyler Flowers led off the seventh with a homer off Justin Grimm.

Montgomery reached the second level of the right-field seats with his homer off R.A. Dickey (6-6) in the fifth inning.

Bryant’s injury scare threatened to spoil the Cubs’ win.

After hitting a double to center field off Dickey, Bryant tried to advance to third base on a pitch in the dirt. He slid head-first into third base and was thrown out by Flowers. Bryant immediately looked at his left hand when he rose to his feet.

The Cubs have won their first six games since the All-Star break for the first time since 1935.