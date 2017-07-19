Midday Fix: Celebrating National Hotdog Day with Hot Doug’s

Posted 11:15 AM, July 19, 2017, by

Doug Sohn

www.hotdougs.com

Chutney Dijonnaise:

3 tablespoons of your favorite store-bought chutney (I prefer mango)
1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard

Jalapeño Mustard:
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 whole chopped pickled jalapeño peppers
8 sprigs chopped cilantro
1⁄2 of an onion finely chopped

Tomatillo Crema:
2 Tablespoons pureed roasted tomatillos
8 sprigs chopped cilantro
dash hot sauce
1 teaspoon lime juice
1 small clove of garlic finely chopped
2 Tablespoons of Mexican crema

 

Hoisin Mayo:
2 teaspoons hoisin (plum) sauce
4 Tablespoons mayonnaise
1 small clove of garlic finely chopped

Five Spice Mustard:
3 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon olive oil
1⁄2 teaspoon Chinese 5-spice powder
dash of hot sauce
1 small clove of garlic finely chopped.

 

Smoked Paprika Mustard:
4 tablespoons Dijon or deli (brown) mustard
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon olive oil
pinch of black pepper

Cumin Dijonnaise:
3 Tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1⁄2 teaspoon toasted pureed cumin seeds
1 small clove of garlic finely chopped
a pinch of salt and black pepper