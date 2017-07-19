Midday Fix: Celebrating National Hotdog Day with Hot Doug’s

Doug Sohn
Chutney Dijonnaise:
3 tablespoons of your favorite store-bought chutney (I prefer mango)
1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
Jalapeño Mustard:
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 whole chopped pickled jalapeño peppers
8 sprigs chopped cilantro
1⁄2 of an onion finely chopped
Tomatillo Crema:
2 Tablespoons pureed roasted tomatillos
8 sprigs chopped cilantro
dash hot sauce
1 teaspoon lime juice
1 small clove of garlic finely chopped
2 Tablespoons of Mexican crema
Hoisin Mayo:
2 teaspoons hoisin (plum) sauce
4 Tablespoons mayonnaise
1 small clove of garlic finely chopped
Five Spice Mustard:
3 Tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon olive oil
1⁄2 teaspoon Chinese 5-spice powder
dash of hot sauce
1 small clove of garlic finely chopped.
Smoked Paprika Mustard:
4 tablespoons Dijon or deli (brown) mustard
1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon olive oil
pinch of black pepper
Cumin Dijonnaise:
3 Tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1⁄2 teaspoon toasted pureed cumin seeds
1 small clove of garlic finely chopped
a pinch of salt and black pepper