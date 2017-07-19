× Mesoscale Discussion on strong storms moving into northern Indiana

Mesoscale Discussion 1358

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

1001 PM CDT Wed Jul 19 2017

Areas affected…Southwest Lower MI…Northern IN

Concerning…Severe potential…Watch unlikely

Valid 200301Z – 200500Z

Probability of Watch Issuance…20 percent

SUMMARY…Strong thunderstorms are possible across portions of

northern IN and southwest lower MI. Isolated damaging winds are the

primary threat.

DISCUSSION…Long-lived MCS continues its southeast movement across

southern WI and northern IL. This complex of storms has cycled and

matured, and now appears to be waning with warming cloud tops and

weaker wind gusts along the leading squall line. Regional radar data

suggests an MCV has evolved within trailing precip shield over

southern WI and this feature is moving southeast toward southern

Lake MI. While the MCS appears to be weakening somewhat, it remains

organized and a well defined squall line is expected to progress

across southern Lake MI into northern IN over the next 1-2 hours.

Unless severe wind gusts become more common with an upward cycling

of this complex a new ww is not anticipated.