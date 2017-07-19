Lunchbreak: Brown bag elote style corn, prepared by Barrio chef Katsuji Tanabe

Katsuji Tanabe, Executive Chef

Barrio

65 West Kinzie Street

Chicago

(312) 990-9900

www.barriochicago.com

Brown Bag Elote Style Corn

Ingredients:

2 roasted corn on the cob

1 Tbs butter

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp chopped epazote

1 Tbs lime juice

1/2 Tbs sour cream

1 1/2 tsp cotija cheese

salt to taste

1 Tbs mayo

1 tsp chopped cilantro

pinch of cayenne pepper

Directions:

Roast corn on the cob on the grill or under the broiler. Let corn cool and shuck off the cob. Melt butter in a saute pan and add charred corn. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add epazote and cook for additional one minute. Take off heat and add in mayo, sour cream, lime juice and cotija cheese. Season with salt to taste. Plate and garnish with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper, cilantro and more cotija cheese.