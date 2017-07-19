× Latest storm reports into the WGN Chicago Weather Center as severe thunderstorm complex races across extreme northern Illinois

Flooding in the De Kalb area 3-4 inches of water running across roads at 8:56 pm

Sugar Grove Wind gusts to 50 mph at 9:06 pm

De Kalb wind gusts to 70 mph at 8:49 pm sustained winds at 50 mph- also penny to dime size hail at 8:56 pm- Also some power outages in the area

Woodstock 50 mph wind gust at 8:56 pm

Several reports of power lines down in Machesney Park area at 8:46 pm

70 mph wind gust at Boone County Fairgrounds in Belvidere at 8:40 pm

Beloit WI trees and branches down throughout the area and throughout Rock County at 8:47 pm

Ashton in Lee County heavy rain of 0.99 inches in 10 minutes at 8:35 pm- power lines also down in that area