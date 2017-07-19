Kendall Gill discusses the “Big 3” Tournament on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He wasn't there at the start, but Kendall Gill is right in the middle of a major traveling basketball tournament this summer.

The former Illinois star and NBA player is on "Team Power" for the "Big 3" Tournament - a showcase of former NBA Players in a 3-on-3 tournament style.

This weekend the tour comes to Chicago and the UIC Pavilion, bringing with it a lot of attention generated over the first few weeks of the event.

To get us ready for the event, Gill came by the Sports Feed studio to talk about "Big 3" with Jarrett Payton on Wednesday's show. He also discussed the current state of the NBA along with the Illinois basketball program on the show as well.

Watch Kendall's segments on Wednesday's show in the video above or below.