× Gusty winds expected overnight in the wake of last evening’s weakening thunderstorms

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LAKE…EASTERN OGLE…NORTHERN DE

KALB…WINNEBAGO…KANE…MCHENRY…NORTHERN DUPAGE…NORTHERN COOK

AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM CDT…

At 1046 PM CDT, strong non-thunderstorm winds were spreading into

far northern Illinois, including Rockford and the northern Chicago

area suburbs. While not associated with thunderstorms, these winds

could still cause spotty tree damage due to the wet grounds from the

earlier storms.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rockford, Belvidere, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston,

Schaumburg, and Palatine.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

northeastern Illinois.