Gov. Rauner receives criticism for flood response after touring Round Lake

ROUND LAKE, Ill. -- For the past several days Governor Bruce Rauner has been on the ground to see the damage record flooding has done over four counties north of Chicago.

On Wednesday, he visited Elizabeth Carabis’ home. She had at least five feet of water in her home.

“We lost thousands of dollars of things, an office a bedroom and a living room and its gone,” she said.

It’s all out in front of her home now, this was the first time in the four years she’s lived there that she’s had any flooding.

“They say there’s a lot of help but we haven't gotten any like information so I don’t know what’s going on,” she said.

She’s not the only one who feels the governor has been slow to respond. Representative Sam Yingling who represents flooded out communities wrote a commentary published Tuesday that started with, “Bruce Rauner doesn’t care.”

He went on to say the governor’s response to flood was inadequate. Close to 7,000 structures were impacted by flood waters along the Des Plaines River. Hundreds more were impacted in McHenry County.

The governor and Representative Yingling appeared at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“We needed a state of emergency declared which came three days too late,” he said.

The governor’s emergency management director said there were no requests for help in the early moments of flooding. The governor called the criticism political bologna.

“I think it’s very important that we set aside political spin from serving Illinois. I was in contact with mayors in the area, they did not want me to personally to come during the time their first responders had to focus and get the job done,” the governor said.

At least one mayor said they never told the governor not to come. Another elected official said if you’re a leader you don’t have to ask.

For Carabis, she’s just trying to figure out her next step and it won’t be easy. She said she does not have flood insurance.