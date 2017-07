Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kermit the Frog once said it's not easy being green. Now, a dog knows how it feels!

A Golden Retriever in the UK just had a litter of nine puppies, and one of them came out green.

Vets believe a pigment in the mom's reproductive system stained the pup's fur.

The phenomenon is extremely rare.

The dogs' owner has named the green puppy "Forrest" and plans to keep him.