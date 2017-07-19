FBI searching for person of interest in child sexual exploitation case

CHICAGO — The FBI is asking for the public’s help with identifying a person of interest in a child sexual exploitation case.

The FBI is searching for a man they are calling John Doe 38. The FBI said he is a white male between the ages of 40 and 60 with grayish-brown hair with balding at the crown of his head.

The photos of the male, shown with a child, were taken in Louisville, Ky., in July 2014.

When the photos were produced, John Doe 38 was wearing a bright lime-green shirt, blue jeans, black sunglasses and black sneakers with a lime-green accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.