Facebook removes, then restores, dozens of Catholic pages without explanation

CHICAGO -- Dozens of Catholic Facebook pages were removed and eventually restored by Facebook, but they have not yet given an explanation as to what happened.

The Facebook page of Fr. Francis J. Hoffman, a.k.a. Fr. Rocky, the Executive Director of Relevant Radio, was one of the dozens of pages removed. He joined WGN Morning News to talk about the surprise and how it's impacted Catholic organizations.

"It's really mysterious," Rocky said. "I've been working on Facebook since 2010 and, without any notice, they unpublished my page on Monday."

Most of the blocked pages that were blocked were based in Brazil, and four were English pages with millions of followers. This includes a Pope Francis page in Portuguese that has 3.8 million followers.

Religious organizations such as Father Rocky's use social media to disseminate inspirational messages as well as stream mass for online viewers.

"I'm happy the pages have been restored, but I'd like an explanation," Rocky said.

Thanks be to God, I am back on Facebook!! https://t.co/MqRDlB6OBl — Francis J. Hoffman (@FatherRocky) July 19, 2017