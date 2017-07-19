Complaints piled high on suburban home warranty company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suburban home warranty company is hit with more than a thousand complaints from consumers who say they are not honoring the warranties they sell.

Home Warranty of America is one of the most recommended home warranty companies by area real estate agencies.

But the complaints to the Better Business Bureau include failing to honor the warranty and poor customer service.

The BBB has now placed the company on a 90 day probation period to make adjustments to their business and avoid having their “B” rating downgraded.

BBB Executive Director Steve Bernas says this case points to a larger issue of fine print in contracts. Many warranties have exclusions that make it difficult to collect on a claim.

Bernas adds, “These companies write contracts and warranties to protect themselves, as much as they protect you.”

WGN Investigates reached out to Home Warranty of America for an on-camera interview. The released a statement saying:

We have improved our customer service recently by increasing the number of customer care agents, adding an online chat capability to our website and creating a dedicated team to analyze and improve service quality.

