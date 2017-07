CHICAGO – A child is recovering after being left in a hot car in a parking lot.

Emergency crews were called to a Portillo’s in the 1000 block of S. Clinton around 11:30 a.m. today. They were responding to reports of a child left alone in a vehicle.

Crews removed the child who was treated at the scene.

A witness posted a photo on social media and applauded the staff’s efforts.

The driver of the car was placed in custody and charges are pending.