× Chicago area under the risk of periodic strong to severe thunderstorms later tonight through Friday

With very warm moist unstable air over northern Illinois into northwest Indiana and a weak west-east-oriented frontal boundary fluctuating north-south over our area, there looks to be several periods in the next few days where strong to severe thunderstorm clusters could develop overhead or to our west and pass through here, producing damaging winds, large hail and torrential flood-producing downpours.

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked the Chicago area for a Marginal to Slight Risk of strong to severe storms initially later tonight into early Thursday and then possibly again later Thursday afternoon and overnight into Friday (see green and yellow-shaded areas on the highlighted maps.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday/Thursday night…

Severe weather outlook map for Friday/Friday night…