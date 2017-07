× Birkenstock selling pair of sandals for $799

CHICAGO — They may look like an ordinary pair of Birkenstock sandals, but their price tag isn’t so ordinary.

The footwear company said these “Arizona Exquisite” sandals will set you back $799.

So what’s the difference between regular Birkenstocks and these? Birkenstock said they featured oiled natural leather and sterling silver buckles.

They’re now available on the company’s website.