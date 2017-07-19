× Bears announce signing of Mitch Trubisky

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have signed their first-round draft pick and No. 2 overall selection, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Trubisky started all 13 games for the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2016, setting UNC single-season records for passing yards (3,748), passing touchdowns (30) and total offense (4,056) while completing 68.0 percent of his passes. He also set school records with 30 consecutive completions over two games and for most passing yards in consecutive games with 885 (432 vs. JMU; 453 vs. Pitt).

A native of Mentor, Ohio, Trubisky was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Awards last season. He ranks fifth at UNC in career passing touchdowns (41), sixth in passing yards (4,762) and seventh in total offense (5,201) despite only one year as the starting quarterback.