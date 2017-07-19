Approaching storms showing rotation- Tornado warning issued
BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il
816 PM CDT WED JUL 19 2017
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…
Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…
Southeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…
Southern Boone County in north central Illinois…
* Until 845 PM CDT
* At 816 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both
tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near
Rockford, moving southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* These dangerous storms will be near…
Rockford and Rockford Airport around 820 PM CDT.
Cherry Valley around 825 PM CDT.
Belvidere around 830 PM CDT.
Kirkland around 840 PM CDT.
Kingston around 845 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include New
Millford and Davis Junction.
Including the following interstates…
I-39 between mile markers 108 and 123.
I-90 between mile markers 48 and 64.