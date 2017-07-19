× Approaching storms showing rotation- Tornado warning issued

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville Il

816 PM CDT WED JUL 19 2017

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois…

Northwestern De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Southeastern Winnebago County in north central Illinois…

Southern Boone County in north central Illinois…

* Until 845 PM CDT

* At 816 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both

tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near

Rockford, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* These dangerous storms will be near…

Rockford and Rockford Airport around 820 PM CDT.

Cherry Valley around 825 PM CDT.

Belvidere around 830 PM CDT.

Kirkland around 840 PM CDT.

Kingston around 845 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include New

Millford and Davis Junction.

Including the following interstates…

I-39 between mile markers 108 and 123.

I-90 between mile markers 48 and 64.