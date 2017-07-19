A new way to ride: Golfers surf the links on GolfBoards

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Golf has been played by the same rules for hundreds of years, even the way golfers get around the course has been the same for decades.

But more golfers are choosing to park the cart, not to walk but to ride – a GolfBoard instead.

The Chick Evans Golf Course in Morton Grove looks like many in Chicagoland. But Dean Brikshavana, Regional GM Forest Preserve Golf ,says he wants that to change.

“We’re always trying to follow technology,” Brikshavana says. “We’re always trying to find any new way to bring fun and enjoyment to our guests.”

Brikshavana says last year that meant bringing four new GolfBoards to the course.

Mitch Joseph, GolfBoard’s regional rep, advises users to not be intimidated.

“It probably looks harder than it actually is. Once you get on it. It’s easier than riding a bike,” he says.

As added bonus riders can even drive right on to the tee box, which isn’t allowed with the heavier golf carts.

Shifting your weight steers the GolfBoard.

And Joseph adds the idea is to surf the earth and just enjoy the ride which has been done by golfers aged 9- 69 at some forest preserve courses.

There are dozens courses around the Chicago area that offer GolfBoards.

More information at http://www.golfboard.com/