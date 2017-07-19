5-year-old girl killed in Michigan City hit-and-run

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Police are looking for a suspect in a hit and run that killed a 5 year-old girl Tuesday evening.

Delaney Klewer and her sister were crossing Broadway Street when she was struck by an oncoming vehicle. First responders administered CPR and drove her to the nearest hospital, however, she quickly succumbed to her injuries.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a black or dark grey SUV possibly containing a spare tire mounted to the rear of the vehicle.

If you have any information contact the Michigan City Police Department. Call Lt. Jeff Loniewski at 219-847-3221 Ext. 1008 or Cpl. Steve Alt at Ext. 1045.