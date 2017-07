× 2 children, 1 adult shot on West Side

CHICAGO – Three people, including two small children, were shot on Chicago’s West Side.

The children and a 27-year-old man who is believed to be their father were shot during a drive by shooting in the 5500 block of W Van Buren, according to police.

The victims were transported by a neighbor to the hospital.

The exact ages of the children are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.