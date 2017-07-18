× Wrongful death lawsuit filed against CPD and officers

CHICAGO — The sister of a man shot by Chicago police officers last year, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Arlena Love says that three officers used excessive force when they shot and killed her brother, Derek Love, last July 21, near 18th and Calumet.

Police said that Love had pulled a gun out of his backpack and began firing, hitting an officer in the leg.

The lawsuit claims that Love was unarmed and tried to walk away from the officers. It claims the wounded officer accidentally shot himself.

Love was shot in the back, chest, wrist, stomach and leg. He died less than an hour later.

IPRA has not yet completed its investigation.