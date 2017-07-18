× White Sox trade Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees

CHICAGO – In a season which it was made clear that winning would take a back seat to the future is sure having its share of success.

In fact a fanbase is finding more positivity about the White Sox even as the plummet into the standings.

General manager Rick Hahn continued his career year off the field by pulling off another major trade that includes prospects that can aid the team’s rebuild efforts.

Veteran third baseman Todd Frazier along with closer Dave Robertson and reliever Tommy Kahnle have been traded to the Yankees in exchange for highly-touted minor league outfielder Blake Rutherford along with pitchers Ian Clarkin & Tyler Clippard.

On Tuesday night, both Frazier and Robertson were healthy scratches from the White Sox lineup in anticipation of a trade.

The 30th ranked prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com, Rutherford adds to a growing White Sox farm system that’s been stocked with talent since the team decided to go the rebuilding route. The first round pick of the Yankees in 2016, the outfielder is hitting .281 with two homers and 30 RBIs for Charleston of the South Atlantic League.

Clippard comes to the White Sox after pitching in 40 games this season with the Yankees in relief, posting a 4.95 ERA with 42 strikeouts and one save.

Heading to New York are a trio of players who figure to help the Yankees’ quest to win the American League East division. A number of rumors surrounding Frazier and Robertson dealt with the Red Sox over the past few days, but their division rival beat them out for their services.

Since coming over from the Reds, Frazier has shown off his power more than his average in Chicago. This season the third baseman is hitting .207 with 16 homers and 44 RBIs, a year after he slugged 40 homers and 98 RBIs. Meanwhile Robertson has 13 saves on the season and a 2.70 ERA with just one blown save, down six from each of his first two seasons with the White Sox.

Kahnle is enjoying his best season of his four in the MLB, posting a 2.50 ERA with 60 strikeouts compared to just seven walks in his second season with the White Sox.