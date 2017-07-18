× White Sox Game Notes For Tuesday vs. LA Dodgers

* The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Marlins in Miami over the weekend, improving to 29-4 since June 7 – tied for the best mark in any 33-game span by any team in the divisional era. The Dodgers’ 29-4 record since June 7 ties the franchise-best mark in any 33-game span (had four overlapping instances in 1899 when known as the Brooklyn Superbas).

* Clayton Kershaw has pitched at least seven innings 14 times in 2017 – six more than the entire White Sox staff combined.

* Jose Abreu has hit very well versus NL opponents during his career, including batting .364 with two homers the first and only time he faced the Dodgers in 2014. One of Abreu’s two career homers versus the Dodgers came off Clayton Kershaw on June 2, 2014.

* Including his 26th bomb of the season, Cody Bellinger became the second-youngest rookie to hit for the cycle in the last 100 seasons on Saturday night in Miami.