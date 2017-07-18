× Watch Kyle Schwarber make crazy foul ball catch in the stands

ATLANTA — The Chicago Cubs brought Kyle Schwarber back from the minor leagues just in time for this incredible catch.

In the bottom of the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, Schwarber chased down a foul ball and tumbled into the stands to catch it to end the inning.

Nice catch by Kyle Schwarber, even better assist by the officer in the front rowpic.twitter.com/eaPZKCoJa5 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 18, 2017

However, Schwarber wasn’t the only one to make a great catch at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park.

Video shows an officer reaching out for Schwarber mid-fall, eventually helping the Cubs outfielder back up. Fortunately, he was well enough after his fall to continue playing in the game.

i love this photo of that schwarber play because it looks like that lady just launched kyle via a free throw pic.twitter.com/0FNiLPm1x1 — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) July 18, 2017

Even Braves fans seemed concerned as Schwarber dove headfirst for the ball.

The Cubs are now on a four game winning streak after their 4-3 victory against the Braves.