Video captures dog thrown from minivan in road rage incident

MONTCLAIR, NJ. - A dog was caught in the middle of a road rage incident in New Jersey when it was tossed out of a minivan and onto the street.

A witness captured the cell phone video showing two drivers getting out of their vehicles and beginning to hit one another.

One of the men walked up to the other man's van, opened the passenger door, and grabbed the dog sitting in the front sit.

The video shows the man grabbing the dog and throwing it to the side of the road.

Gary Keay, the owner of the dog, said, "he tried to hurt me by taking my dog and throwing my dog, really, what is that? It's cowardly."

Luckily the dog was not injured and the man who threw it was identified after the video circulated on social media.

Animal cruelty charges are pending.

Police say they are actively investigating the video.