UPS driver adopts pit bull on route after owner dies

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — A California UPS driver who had a special relationship with a pit bull on her route adopted him after his owner died.

Katie Newhouser, who first recounted her story to PupJournal earlier this month, met Leo the pit bull while driving along her usual route.

“He would hear my truck come into the condo complex and start barking and scratching at the door to come down to the truck,” Newhouser said. “He would love to come into the truck and go into the back to look around.”

As Newhouser continued to deliver packages in the area, her bond with Leo flourished.

When Newhouser learned from Facebook that Leo’s owner Tina had died, she offered to foster the orphaned pup. Tina’s son couldn’t take him because he’s a Marine.

“I do know that Leo missed Tina when he first got here,” Newhouser said. “He would whine at night before he would fall asleep. It was heartbreaking, really. He still does every once in a while. I know he misses her.”

Even though Newhouser already had three dogs, Leo eventually became a permanent part of the family.

Despite missing Tina, PupJournal reports that Leo is getting adjusted to his new life and loves running around Newhouser’s other dogs.