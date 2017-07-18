TSA finds third firearm this week at Midway Airport

CHICAGO — TSA officers found a firearm at Midway International Airport on Tuesday–the third they found this week, officials said.

Officers found a .380 caliber Smith & Wesson firearm in a New Orleans-bound passenger’s carry-on luggage around 7:45 a.m. The gun was confiscated and the 34-year-old male passenger was arrested, TSA said.

On Monday, TSA officers found a loaded .380 caliber Beretta firearm in the carry-on of a 41-year-old male passenger that was headed to Philadelphia. TSA said the passenger was arrested.

On Thursday, July 13, a loaded .380 caliber Sig Sauer firearm was found in the carry-on or a passenger going to Kansas City. Officials said the passenger was arrested as well.

TSA said this brings the total of firearms detected at Midway this year to 12. In 2016, TSA found 16 firearms. At O’Hare, TSA has detected 21 firearms so far this year.