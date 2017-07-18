× Talenti is giving out 20,000 free pints of gelato in Millennium Park today

CHICAGO — If you missed out on Talenti’s gelato giveaway back in June, you’ve got second chance! Talenti is handing out 20,000 free pints of gelato Tuesday at Millennium Park between noon and 9 p.m.

You can find your free pint west of the Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.

The giveaway is part of Millennium Park’s free showing of “La La Land” and will feature some of Talenti’s popular flavors like Cinnamon Peach Biscuit, Vanilla Chai, and Double Dark Chocolate.

“La La Land” is set to begin playing at 6:30 p.m.,

According to the Chicago Tribune, the gelato will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.