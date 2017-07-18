× Student sentenced to probation for beating classmate into coma

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — A South Elgin student who beat his seventh grade classmate into a coma pleaded guilty to battery and was sentenced in juvenile court on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old will have to serve probation for 12 months, complete 100 hours of community service and will have submit to random drug testing.

He will also undergo counseling, pay court fees and write a letter of apology to 12-year-old Henry Sembdner.

The two students will not be allowed to have contact.

Henry’s family said the 14-year-old picked up Henry and slammed him to the ground headfirst after Henry bumped into him in a school hallway.

Henry suffered brain and skull injuries and was put in a medically-induced coma.